Edith (Edie) Rhodes, 90, of Northampton, MA and Beach Haven, NJ, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2019. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on December 2, 1929 to the late Harold and Geraldine (McFalls) Youngs. Edie received her Bachelor of Arts from Douglas College and then pursued a Master's in Library Science at Columbia University. In 1955, Edith married her husband of 30 years, Herman Rhodes. Edie worked briefly at the Federal Reserve Bank in NY before moving to Allendale, NJ. She was a devoted mother to her four children, had many friends, and was actively involved in the League of Women Voters, the Allendale Library, the Archer Memorial Methodist Church, and efforts to help those in need. Edie was also an avid reader, gardener, bridge player, and quilter. Although she frequently traveled to visit family, Edie's favorite place was on Long Beach Island. She loved nothing more than reading in her flower garden alongside her children, grandchildren, and dog. Edie will be most remembered for her warmth and kindness, her easy laugh, witty remarks, and perennially upbeat spirit.



Edith is survived by her daughters, Nancy McNamara and Jean Rhodes, sons Curtis and James Rhodes, daughter-in-laws Marilena and Bianca Rhodes, and son-in-law, Dane Wittrup. She also leaves 10 loving grandchildren, Travis and Wade McNamara, Audrey, Ian, and Thomas Wittrup, Raquel Skrobarczyk, Jordan Ebner, and Alexander, Jacob, and Clayton Rhodes as well as four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband, sister, brother, and son-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edie's honor to the League of Women Voters.

