Edmund A. "Pudge" Pruzynski

Edmund A. "Pudge" Pruzynski, 81, formerly of Florence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4th, at Highview of Northampton. He was born in Northampton on December 11, 1938 to the late John and Anna (Lonczak) Pruzynski Sr.



Ed had worked for several years at the Northampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds as a security guard before his retirement. He was a Veteran of the United States Marines and was honored to serve for our country, he was a proud Marine. After retirement, Ed and his late wife Darlene enjoyed their time together traveling all over the United States, including spending their winters in Florida. One thing was for sure, he always made it back to Chesterfield in time to help his brother and nephew with the sugaring. He enjoyed his beautiful garden at his home, which he tended to all summer long, he was also an animal lover; including his horse and a goat you wouldn't dare turn your back to.



He is survived by his sisters; Jean Gieryk of Easthampton, Dolores McKay of Altamonte Springs, Fl, and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his loving wife Hazel Darlene (Jaynes) Pruzynski, and his brothers, Peter and John Jr.



Calling hours will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton from 11AM - 12:30 PM, there will be a religious service in the funeral home beginning at 12:30PM. Burial will immediately follow with Military Honors at the Massachusetts Veterans' Cemetery in Agawam. For more information, please visit





