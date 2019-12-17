Edmund L. Boyer, 82 of Leeds,MA went home to his Lord on December 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Leo and Irene (Aubrey) Boyer of Florence, MA.



Edmund worked for many years at Pro Brush in Florence, MA. He was a Eucharistic Minister and devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish of Northampton, MA.



Edmund's hobbies included the love of music, old time comedy shows and tag sales. He often shared his faith and love of music by visiting area nursing homes to recite the Rosary or crank out Polka tunes.



Edmund is survived by his daughter Brenda (William) Giesy of GA; a grandson Corey (Blythe) Boyer of Japan and a granddaughter Chelsea (Robert) Howell of GA; five great-grandchildren: William and Amelia of Japan, Robert, AJ and Evan of GA. Edmund also leaves his wonderful friend Ann Scagel of Northampton and caregiver/niece Mary Ellen Chabot of NH as well as many nieces and nephews.



Edmund is predeceased by sisters Bernice Morini, Barbara Lessard, Claire Sicard, Jeanne Boyer and one brother William Boyer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Edmund at 10AM on Saturday December 21st at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish on King St. Northampton. A period of visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 AM on Saturday December 21st at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

