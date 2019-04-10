Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna A. Neill. View Sign

Edna A. Neill, 78, of Southampton, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after succumbing to breast cancer.



Edna was born February 28, 1941, in Hadley, to the late Edward and Catherine (Nycz) Waskiewicz. Born and raised in Hadley, she graduated from Hopkins Academy. Edna worked on the family farm and went on to find her calling in food service. She was a familiar and pleasant face to all of the customers she served.



Edna's greatest accomplishments were the titles for which she was known: Wife, Mother, Cioci, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She will be remembered for her hard work in the kitchen, pinching pierogis and baking delightful desserts. Edna will be dearly missed by many as she joins her late husband Tom. She leaves behind her sister, Sonia Chapnick and family, her children David Czerwinski and wife Karen of Hadley, Debbi Castle and husband Billy of Florida; grandchildren Ashley, Jason and Monica; and great-grandchildren Kai, Xander and Janelle.



A private burial will take place amongst family and close friends at a later date.



Czelusniak Funeral Home of Northampton has been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036

