Ed was born in Northampton, MA to the late Edward and Lillian (Terault) Honeysett. He leaves the love of his life, Debrah Honeysett, son Geoffrey Dulude II, daughter in law, Erica Dulude, grandsons, Trevor and Travis Dulude, brother David, his wife Caroline, and nieces, Lily, Camille and Alice Honeysett. Ed graduated Belchertown High School in 1983, Greenfield Community College in 1985, and Westfield State College in 1988 with a BA in business management. After completing his education he discovered that wearing a suit and tie every day to work was not his cup of tea. Instead, he went into injection molding, following in his dad's footsteps. Ed worked for many years at Tubed Products Inc. in Easthampton until his and Deb's move to Hudson, FL in 2010. While in Florida he continued his career in injection molding, working for Florida Logistics and Kincaid Plastics. In 2013, Ed and Deb moved back to Westfield and he began working for Creative Machining & Molding, he ended his career at Vaupell Molding & Tooling Inc. in Agawam. Ed was a very talented machine technician and could figure out how to fix the most difficult of problems on a machine. Ed was involved for a number of years with New England Ferret Foster, Education and Rescue, Inc. and served as their treasurer for a time. Ed had a very dry sense of humor. It made it hard to tell if he was serious or just joking around. He could imitate just about any voice and had great fun doing it. Ed had a vocal opinion on everything and wasn't afraid to let you know what he thought. Ed had a love for books and read to Trevor and Travis at an early age. He started a Dr. Seuss book collection for them. He had a thirst for learning and was a very intelligent man. Ed always put Deb and Geoffrey's needs at the top of his priority list. He was an incredibly loving husband, father and Pop-pop. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Firtion Adams Funeral Home, 76 Broad St, Westfield, MA 01085. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Sr. Caritas Cancer Center, Patient Care Fund, 271 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store