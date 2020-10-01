1/1
Edward F. Doyle
1932 - 2020
Edward F. Doyle, age 88, died peacefully on September 30, 2020 at home with his wife and family by his side after a long illness. Born on February 18, 1932 in Northampton, MA, he was the son of Mary (Fitzgerald) and James Doyle. He grew up in Leeds and attending school in Leeds & Northampton. In 1952, he and his best friend Brad LeVay enlisted into the Marine Corps together and served in the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, he was stationed at Henderson Hall in Arlington, VA where he proudly served until his discharge in 1956.

He married the love of his life on September 25, 1954, celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary days before his passing. He was employed at Philipps Manufacturing Company in Easthampton for over 40 years.

He was a gifted artist who especially enjoyed working with pen and ink. He was an outdoorsman spending time with his wife cross country skiing, snow shoeing, hiking, biking and kayaking. Camping was a favorite pastime with his young family. His greatest passion was boating, and time spent on the water with four generations of his family who have carried on that tradition. He vacationed on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH since 1970 and memories made on the lake will be shared by his family forever.

He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley (Bacon) Doyle, his son Edward F. Doyle, Jr and partner Brenda Ames, his daughter Linda Norris and husband Thomas, his three grandchildren Michael Doyle and wife Tiffany, David Norris and wife Janelle, Christina Bardwell and husband Gregory, six great grandchildren, Ethan and Riley Doyle, Ainsley and Regan Norris, Ava and Bridget Bardwell. He is predeceased by his parents and sisters Norma Wujciak and Barbara Grant and brothers Nicholas Doyle, Thomas Doyle and Robert Doyle. Edward's Funeral will be Monday morning 10 a.m. at Annunciation Church in Florence. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling Hours are Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the D'Amour Center for Cancer, 3350 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01107. We would like to thank Dr. Richard Steingart and the entire staff at the D'Amour Center for their compassion and excellent care.

Ahearn Funeral home

(413)587-0044



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
