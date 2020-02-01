Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD F. KELLEY. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Most Holy Redeemer Church Hadley , MA View Map Burial Following Services St. Brigid's Cemetery Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday January 29, 2020 Edward F. Kelley loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many passed away with his loving wife at his side, at the age of 90.



Ed was born on February 9, 1929 in Hadley, MA to John and Bessie Kelley. He attended Hadley schools, graduating from Hopkins Academy in 1946. He went on to graduate from Northampton Commercial College with a degree in Business in 1948. He then went on to work on the family farm.



On February 23, 1952 Ed married the love of his life Catherine A. (O'Rourke) Kelley of Holyoke MA. They went on to raise twelve children.



Ed was an avid farmer his entire life beginning with his father and brother in the tobacco, potato and dairy business. He continued to farm with his family, raising tobacco and cucumbers providing summer employment to many of Hadley's youth (many of whom are friends of the Kelley children). He also raised geraniums for 30 years, an endeavor he was able to continue until 2018. Ed enjoyed (and took pride) in attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was also a life long UMass fan and loved all Boston Sports teams.



Ed was preceded by his brother John Kelley, his sister-in-law Mary Kelley, brother-in-law Jim O'Rourke, and niece Patsy Lewis.



He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Catherine, twelve children and sons and daughters in-law. Colleen Tamsey and husband Joe, Kathleen Zerneri and husband Stu, Ed Kelley Jr, Patrick Kelley, Chris Sadlowski and husband Jeff, Dan Kelley, Paul Kelley and wife Tracy, Eileen Kelley, Anne Kelley, Beth Antes and husband Quentin, Billy Kelley and wife Sara, and Bridget Boisvert and husband John. His grandchildren Scott and wife Sarah Zerneri and Steven Zerneri, Zach and Nathan Kelley, Abby, Ryan and Cal Antes, Hailey and Cole Boisvert, Katelyn Kelley, and his great-granddaughter Siena Zerneri.



Also surviving are Ed's brother-in-law John O'Rourke and nieces and nephews, Stephen, Marianne, Tom, Susie, Michael, John, Kevin, and many grand nieces and nephews.



Ed was actively involved in service to his community. In 2014, he was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni of Hopkins Academy. He was the Hadley Sewer Commissioner, a life member of the Knights of Columbus - Amherst Council, and a member of the Hadley Lions Club serving as President (King Lion) receiving the Melvin Jones fellowship award. He was a long-time member of the Buick Club of America and Connecticut Valley Region Antique Car Club.



Ed was a communicant of St. Johns Church and the Most Holy Redeemer Church of Hadley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday February 5 at 10 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley, followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley. Calling hours will be held at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday February 4 from 3-8 PM.



In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Easthampton Savings Bank 100 East Street Hadley MA in the name of Edward F. Kelley Hopkins Academy Scholarship Fund.

