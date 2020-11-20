Edward Frank Zalot passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1950 in Hadley, MA to Frank and Marion (Kokowski) Zalot.
Edward is survived by his best friend and the mother of his children, Lynne Pittman; his daughters Jessica Zalot, Elizabeth Cusimano (Jacobi) and Danna O'Pezio Collins (Patrick); and his grandchildren Matthew DeCossas, Jack Collins, Emily Canales and Catherine DeCossas. He is also survived by his sisters J.M. Stowe, Kristine Waskiewicz, and Joanie Fish; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his grandson Robert "Bobby" Collins and his parents.
Edward Zalot was a family man first and foremost. He loved his work at Traylor Brothers, but in the last few years asked to be located in New Orleans area jobs to be close to his kids and grandchildren who he loved like no other. They were and always will be his world.
Services will be held privately by the family.
