Edward George Morrissey, 98, of Florence, who lived a life of community and service, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Florence on December 29, 1921, he was the son of the late James and Edna (Blanchette) Morrissey. He was predeceased by his brothers John and Lawrence and sister Edna. His beloved wife of 54 years, Julie (Pedruczny) Morrissey, passed away in 2000. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Red.
Ed had a strong work ethic and was noted for his punctuality, usually arriving very early before any appointment. He attended Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School while also working part-time at Breuget's gas station in Florence. In 1939, a little more than a month before he was due to graduate, Ed's father told him he would have to leave school to help support the family. He began working at Warner's farm on Bridge Road, where he would start his day milking cows at 5:30 in the morning.
His education seemingly behind him forever, Ed moved on to Savage Arms, formerly in Chicopee. In the meantime, World War II had broken out. Ed wanted to enlist, but the gun company forbade him from doing so. One day in 1942, instead of going to work, he went down to the recruitment office and told his story to a Navy commander. He instructed Ed to raise his right hand and he enlisted. Ed served in several military campaigns in the Pacific theater of World War II, including the invasions of Saipan, Okinawa, and the Peleliu islands. Petty Officer 1st Class Morrissey was working as the Chief Commissary Steward on a landing ship transport during the Battle of Peleliu which, with the loss of 28,000 servicemen, saw the highest casualty rate of any amphibious assault in American military history. Describing that day later in his life, Ed recalled serving a breakfast of steak and eggs to 160 U.S. Marines, all of whom would perish that day in combat. "I think of them every day...Yes, every day. I'll never forget them," he told the Daily Hampshire Gazette in 2018. He continued to serve in the Navy until January 2, 1946.
After his military service, he returned home to Florence, where he married Julie. Ed held several jobs until 1951, when he joined the Northampton Police Department. He served the City of Northampton as a patrolman walking every beat in the city and guarding every neighborhood in his cruiser. After 25 years of police service, he retired from the NPD in 1977. In 2013, after hearing of students getting high school diplomas after the fact, he inquired at Smith Vocational about his own diploma. And so, at the age of 91, Ed proudly joined the Smith Vocational High School senior class and walked across the stage at John M. Greene Hall on the Smith College campus in receiving his high school diploma.
His lifetime of service included the American Legion Post 271 in Hadley, where he was a post commander, as well as active membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Florence Post 8006. Ed was also a longtime Communicant of the Annunciation Church in Florence and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 480 in Northampton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and wintered in Florida with his wife for many years. He participated in several Florence Memorial Day parades over the years and was a frequent guest at the weekly Veteran luncheon at the Northampton World War II Club "The Deuce". In 2018, Ed was honored as one of three Grand Marshals for the 150th Florence Memorial Day Parade.
One of Ed's greatest joys was helping others. He spent much of his retirement, well into his 90s, helping family, friends, and neighbors with home repair projects. He was especially proud of his vegetable and flower gardens. He loved to read and was an avid historian, with a vast knowledge of people and events that took place over the years in his beloved Florence and Northampton. He was a great friend to many people, never forgetting anyone he met.
Ed's family would like to thank everyone who came together and help fulfill his wish to stay home in his final days.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Annunciation Church in Florence with a private burial at a later date. There are no Calling Hours. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 30, 2020.