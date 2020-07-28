Edward Henry Kohn loving husband & father, died peacefully at home in Plainfield MA on July 23 2020. He was born February 16 1930 in Chicago, the son of the late Herbert Samuel Kohn Mildred Nadel Kohn Schwartz and Stepmother Ida Rothenberg KohnSurvived by: his wife of 57 years, Ann MacDonald Kohn; his daughters Lisa Margaret Kohn (husband Warner Simon Simonides) & Rachel Stephanie Kohn (husband Donald Joseph Bakerian)Predeceased by: his sister Joan Kohn SchifferEdward graduated from South Shore Highschool in Chicago in 1948. Even though Edward was a city boy he was a long time Boy scout and wilderness explorer. Throughout his life he took every opportunity to be in nature often on solo trips when he was a young man and then with his three girls. There were many adventures from canoeing solo in the boundary waters to hiking and camping in the Appalachians and the Northern Pacific West coast.Edward joined the Marines in 1951 where he incurred an injury just before deployment to Korea. In 1952 he was one of the Marines who took part in the Atomic bomb testing at Desert Rock. In his own words, "Pre-dawn in 1952 at Desert Rock in and atomic bomb blast maneuver from a deep black trench: First white wash. Even your boots disappeared. Then a slow count, to 10, turning and right there a manmade sun swarming with every color brilliant rising on its turbulent stalk into a dawning sky. "Breathtaking" is understatement." In 1953 Sergeant Edward Henry Kohn was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps.The GI bill made it possible for him to get his Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology, Phi Beta Kappa, from University of Wisconsin Madison in 1955. He then studied toward a doctorate in Anthropology with Knapp fellowships at University Wisconsin and Harvard 1955-1957.1960-1963 Edward was the coordinator for Project Moonwatch part of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory Cambridge, MA. He always made sure to look up at the night sky and encouraged those around him to do the same. 1960 He met Ann Catherine MacDonald at a Stevenson for President campaign meeting. They married two years later.1963-1978 Edward, continued his career with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. where developed personnel and research administration, held the positions of executive officer of the Science Information Exchange, Director of Programming and Budget, and helped to acquire land on the mall for future museums including the Hirschhorn and American Indian Museum. As Deputy Director of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama his efforts there have ensured the continuation of this important research and education institute. Edward's final position with the Smithsonian was as Deputy Director of the National Zoo in Washington D.C., where he helped to acquire land for the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute at Front Royal. He moved with his family to Minneapolis MN where he was the general Director of the Minnesota Zoological Garden 1979-1982.In 1983 Edward, Ann & Rachel moved to Plainfield MA where, as he said "I was recruited by the land. That is my service now". Edward spent the last 37 years dedicated to bringing people and land together-in service to both. 1987-1988 he was Executive Director of the Hilltown Community Development Corp where he helped to develop the Housing Rehab Program.Edwards passion was developing town and regional conservation action and land saving strategies. He wrote and philosophized on land ethos. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping the Audubon acquire a 1,500-acre piece of highland & wetland land in Plainfield for nature conservation. He also helped to set up agricultural preservation, the Central Street Compact, securing a corridor of open field, meadows and farmland in Plainfield. The town he fell in love with on a chance drive with his girls 38 years ago. He was committed to sharing his idea of our connectedness to each other and the planet which he expressed with his final thesis: Planetus we are oneThe family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers and for support they received from HopsiceCare in The Berkshires.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either:The Massachusetts Audubon SocietyorThe Plainfield Fire-EMS