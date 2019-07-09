Edward J. Condon, 60, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2019 in his Northampton home. Born in Palmer, MA on April 24, 1959, he was the son of Leah A. (Thereault) Condon of Granby and the late Lawrence J Condon. Ed graduated from Granby Jr Sr high School in 1977 and lived in Northampton for the past 20 years.
Ed proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1979-1985 and recently retired as a sales associate for Auto Zone. Ed loved motorsports, motorcycles, making music with friends, discussing current affairs and playing card games with his family. Besides his mother, Ed will be missed by his brother, Kenneth and his wife Caroline White of Ashfield, his sister, Amy and husband Raymond Pruneau of Hyannis along with nieces, Jeannine, Emily and Jennifer.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday July 12th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story South Hadley Funeral Home. For those wishing, donations may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital. For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 9, 2019