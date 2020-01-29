Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral 9:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Most Holy Redeemer Church Hadley , MA View Map Burial Following Services Holy Rosary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by his loving family, Edward J. Dudkiewicz passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Ed was born September 29, 1953. Born and raised on a small farm in Hadley, at a very young age Ed showed a natural mechanical ability. In his teens, he was tasked with maintaining all of the farm equipment - a great responsibility for someone so young.



Ed was a graduate of Hopkins Academy, Springfield Technical Community College and Anna Maria College, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Fire Science.



Ed began his professional career as a power plant fireman at Northampton State Hospital, then worked at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Ed, a proud member of Union IBEW Local 455, retired as a Second Class Engineer with Eversource.



Ed's real passion in life was serving with the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department. He began answering the call at the young age of 17 and retired as Hadley's 1st Assistant Fire Chief, serving with distinction for over 43 years. Ed believed that proper training was the key to a professional fire department. This belief lead Ed to obtain his degree in Fire Science. He was a thesis away from his Masters.



Ed was appointed as one of Hadley's youngest lieutenants and the department's first trained EMT. Ed also served for several years as the town's Civil Defense Director. After his retirement, he continued to serve the fire department as Chair of the North Hadley Substation Building Committee, scheduled to be dedicated later in 2020.



A faithful communicant of The Most Holy Redeemer Church (Holy Rosary Parish) in Hadley, Ed was a fixture at the Three County Fair's Holy Rosary food booth. More recently, he was involved with church suppers and enjoyed baking for the Weekend Meals Ministry.



Ed was a proud life member of the Hadley Young Men's Club. In his younger days, Ed enjoyed working the annual Clambake and other club functions.



Ed was a true renaissance man. In his early years, he was an accomplished outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and all forms of fishing. Ed loved to cook gourmet meals and enjoyed fine wine. He loved baking, attending several classes at King Arthur Cooking School. Ed took great joy in his vegetable garden and delighted in sharing with everyone his rich bounty. He was famous for his brandy, breads and preserves.



Ed was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Ed is survived by his brothers, Daniel (Ginger) and Ignatius David (Diane), and his sister, Donna. Also mourning the loss of this great man are his beloved nieces and nephews, Nicola, Katherine, James, Nicholas and Joseph, along with his cherished great-nephews, Ian and Finn Ignatuis. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Leocadia, and his dear brother, Myron.



Ed was a modest man, loved and respected by his family, friends, co-workers and community. The ultimate "man behind the scenes," he will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, Eddie has requested memorial gifts be made to the Hadley Volunteer Fireman's Association, 1st Assistant Chief Edward Dudkiewicz Training Fund, 15 East St., Hadley, MA 01035.



A funeral will be held from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday February 1 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley at 10 AM and burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday January 31 from 4-7 PM.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020

