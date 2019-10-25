Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Pacocha. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral 10:00 AM Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of The Valley Church 33 Adams St. Easthampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. Pacocha, 94, of Easthampton, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Holyoke Health Care Center.



He was born in Holyoke on June 6, 1925. He was the son of the late John and Mary (Lopatkiewicz) Pacocha.



Edward was a 1943 graduate of Holyoke High School and a WW II, U. S. Army Air Force Veteran serving in the European Theater.



Edward was a communicant of the Our Lady of The Valley Church and the former Notre Dame Church.



He retired in 1986 as a machinist at United Technologies after 24 years. He also worked for the former American Bosch and Hampden Specialty.



Edward leaves his wife of 71 years, Ella (Sears) Pacocha, his son Edward T. Pacocha and his wife Diane of Ludlow, his daughters Judy Kukucka and her husband David, Joyce Gurski and her husband Richard, both of Easthampton. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Stanley Pacocha and his sisters Sophie DeDeurwaerder, Anne Bashista, Genevieve Roy and Mary Malczynski.



Edward's funeral will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at Our Lady of The Valley Church, 33 Adams St., Easthampton. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to St.Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners



Hospital and .





