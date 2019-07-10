Edward John Sullivan passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019, at the age of 68. He is survived by his mother Stella (Hestowski) Sullivan of Northampton; siblings Kathleen Hupfer of Westfield, Richard Sullivan of Easthampton, Patricia Cialek of Southampton, Maureen Speight of Northampton, William Sullivan of Whately and Margaret "Peggy" Sullivan of Northampton. Edward is preceded in death by his father Timothy M. Sullivan of Northampton and brother Timothy M. Sullivan, Jr. of Hatfield. Services for Edward are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Czelusniak Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 10, 2019