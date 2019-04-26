Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Levine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Levine, of Amherst, MA, died at the age of 91 on April 5, 2019, in the loving presence of his wife of 68 years, Barbara.



Ed was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 28, 1927, the only child of Max and Bertha Levine. He graduated from the Franklin School, then went on to earn a business degree from New York University. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Manila, in the Philippines, as part of the occupying forces following World War II.



After completing his degree, he and Barbara (friends since ages 8 and 7) were married, and Ed went to work with his father at Beacon Cut Ribbon Company, in Manhattan, which he ran for the next 35 years. In 1953 Barbara and Ed moved to Massapequa, Long Island, where they started their family, which soon consisted of three children. In 1961 they moved to Rockville Centre, also on Long Island, where they raised their family over the next 20 years. Subsequent moves included Muttontown, NY; Glen Head, NY; and eventually Amherst, MA, where they relocated to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



In his prime Ed enjoyed travel, discovering new restaurants, carpentry, gardening, and tinkering with cars. He was a colorful raconteur and loved telling stories from his years in New York City, going back to when he used to play street stickball with the firemen from the firehouse next door (which was illegal at the time). He was also an avid World War II buff, a voracious reader, and a lover of classic movies.



Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Adrienne, Fred, and Malcolm; his grandchildren, Huimin, Madeline, Murray, and Eleanor; and his devoted son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Peter Wan and Trisha Thompson. He will be greatly missed.



Donations in Edward Levine's memory may be made to the Congregation B'nai Israel, 253 Prospect Street, Northampton, MA, 01060.

Edward Levine, of Amherst, MA, died at the age of 91 on April 5, 2019, in the loving presence of his wife of 68 years, Barbara.Ed was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 28, 1927, the only child of Max and Bertha Levine. He graduated from the Franklin School, then went on to earn a business degree from New York University. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Manila, in the Philippines, as part of the occupying forces following World War II.After completing his degree, he and Barbara (friends since ages 8 and 7) were married, and Ed went to work with his father at Beacon Cut Ribbon Company, in Manhattan, which he ran for the next 35 years. In 1953 Barbara and Ed moved to Massapequa, Long Island, where they started their family, which soon consisted of three children. In 1961 they moved to Rockville Centre, also on Long Island, where they raised their family over the next 20 years. Subsequent moves included Muttontown, NY; Glen Head, NY; and eventually Amherst, MA, where they relocated to be closer to their children and grandchildren.In his prime Ed enjoyed travel, discovering new restaurants, carpentry, gardening, and tinkering with cars. He was a colorful raconteur and loved telling stories from his years in New York City, going back to when he used to play street stickball with the firemen from the firehouse next door (which was illegal at the time). He was also an avid World War II buff, a voracious reader, and a lover of classic movies.Ed is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Adrienne, Fred, and Malcolm; his grandchildren, Huimin, Madeline, Murray, and Eleanor; and his devoted son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Peter Wan and Trisha Thompson. He will be greatly missed.Donations in Edward Levine's memory may be made to the Congregation B'nai Israel, 253 Prospect Street, Northampton, MA, 01060. Published in Amherst Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close