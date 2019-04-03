Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. Farrick. View Sign

Edward R. Farrick lived 92 healthy, active years and died in the comfort of his own home on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Edward was born on November 22, 1926 in Whately to Frank L. Farrick and Nellie (Lizek/Orloski) Farrick. He was educated in Whately schools and graduated from Deerfield High in 1944. He graduated from Northampton Commercial College in 1946 where he was Class President Senior Year. Growing up in The Depression shaped his life for years to come. He worked on the family farm with a brief respite when his brother Ralph and he spent a warm winter where he worked as a bellhop at a Miami Hotel. He came back to the family farm before taking a job at International Silver in Florence and then becoming a door to door salesman.



When Edward met Nancy Niedbala, he traveled at 5AM to Hadley to help her pick asparagus; his father remarked "you are either crazy or in love", two months later, he proposed. He married Nancy J. Niedbala on January 30, 1954 and together they started an insurance and real estate business operated until 2005. They were married 51 years and enjoyed working, golfing and polka dancing together until her death in 2006. They were frequent golf partners at Cherry Hill and Amherst Golf Clubs.



Edward was an active member of the community where he was the founder of the Frontier Youth League and coached the Whately baseball team in that league. He also enjoyed playing semi pro baseball with the towns of Whately and Sunderland. He was a member of the Whately Republican Committee, and served on the Whately Planning Board and Conservation Commission. He was also a member of both the Deerfield and Whately Lions Clubs. Edward served as an officer of the Smith Charities and was Publicity Chairman of the Whately Bicentennial Committee where he arranged a trip with his wife Nancy and other members of the committee to present a commemorative coin to then President Richard Nixon. Edward was a faithful, active member of The Holy Name of Jesus Church where his father, Frank, was one of the founders and first President of the church.



He enjoyed watching local sports and was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, UConn Women's Basketball, and Duke Men's Basketball. He was a regular at the Whately library and loved to read. He always tried to get out for a daily walk and cup of coffee with the gang at Dunkin'.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laurie Farrick and siblings Stanley, Frank, Ralph, and Wanda Christian. He is survived by sister-in law, Irene Farrick and brother-in-law Eugene Christian.



He will lovingly be remembered by his son Rick and wife Tamara of Newport, RI and their children Zack, Chloe, and Chase; daughter Diane Grybko and husband Leonard Jr. of South Deerfield and their children Amanda, Katie Anderson (Jonathan), Kristyn Korpita (Dylan), and Stephen; and daughter Lisa Massicotte and husband Michael from Wayland, MA and their children Jeffrey, Rachel, and Matthew. He was thrilled to enjoy the company of great-grandchildren Duke and Noelle Anderson and Natalie Korpita. He leaves many friends, neighbors, nieces, nephews, and cousins along with the group at D & D (Dunkin Donuts) and everyone else he waved to on his numerous daily walks. Services will be Saturday, April 6, at 12:30 at the Wrisley Funeral Home on Sugarloaf Street in South Deerfield. Calling hours prior from 10:30-12:30. Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Name of Jesus Church PNC, 15 Thayer Street, South Deerfield, MA 01373 or to the S. White Dickinson Memorial Library, Chestnut Plain Road, P. O. Box 187 Whately, MA 01093

