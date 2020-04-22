Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward S. Goscenski Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward S. Goscenski, Jr., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a long struggle with multiple health issues. Ed grew up in Sunderland, MA, the son of Josephine Albrcht and Edward Stanley Goscenski. He graduated from Smith Vocational from the automotive program. He went on to have a career as a mechanic and ended his career as a truck driver. He was a dedicated family man living in South Deerfield with his wife and two daughters before retiring to Naples, FL. He was predeceased by his wife Carol of 47 years. Ed loved snowmobiling, family camping, vacations, baseball (specifically watching the Red Sox), and while in FL walking and biking while socializing with his unique sense of humor. He leaves behind his two daughters Noreen Vinciguerra and Charlene Vinton and their husbands Anthony and Turi. He leaves behind three brothers Donald Goscenski, Robert Goscenski, John Katile, his sister Mary Ellen Fydenkevez and grandchildren Dylan Vinton and Kristen Vinciguerra. A private burial will take place with immediate family. Donations in Ed's honor can be made to Cooley Dickinson HOSPICE, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

