Edwin Atwood Buckhout
Edwin (Ted) Atwood Buckhout, 93, of Hadley passed away peacefully at his home on Friday September 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of his life his "Darlin" wife Merle married for 71 years and his loving family. Born July 12, 1927 in Holyoke, he was the son of the late William and Doris (Smith) Buckhout. He returned after WWII and in 1955 graduated from Hopkins academy Hadley Ma. and attended the Tri State College in Indiana. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 and went to Parris Island S.C., after completing Boot Camp he was sent directly to Japan during WWII as part of the Occupational Forces, stopping at Wake Island, Midway and others. He also served as Executive Officer Aide on the USS New Jersey. He retired from 43 years of Honorable and decorated service with the highest award being the Meritorious Service Medal in the USMC Active/Reserve unit VMA 322, NAS, South Weymouth Ma as a CWO4, Aircraft Maintenance Officer, also retiring after 39 years of Civil Service at Westover Air Force Base, serving multiple positions and retiring as Vehicle Maintenance Chief. At age 47 he started running marathons and completed 12, of which 9 were the USMC marathons in Washington D.C. He was also the owner of the Buckhout Service Station in So. Hadley for 3 years. He was a Lifetime Member of the Marine Corps League of Westfield, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Easthampton and the American Legion of Hadley and a member of multiple other military organizations and was an active member of Triad of Hadley and the Hockanum Villagers Association. Beside his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter in law Brunilda Rosado Buckhout. Edwin was survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Merle (Kendall) Buckhout, 6 children Wayne (Sandra) of So. Hadley, Terry (Sherry) of Haverhill, Ma. Keith (Christine) of Easthampton, Leigh of Hadley, Diane Scheff (Scott) of Oh., Daryl (LeAnn) of Maryland, his sister Cynthia Buckhout Watson, sister in law Norma (Kendall) Ritter, 16 grandchildren Ashley (Chris),Tyler, Michael, Kyle, Nate (Mackenzie), William (Sara), Aolani, Cheri, Mikhal, Leigh II (Ashley), Todd ( Lenora) Mathew ( (Casey), Katelyn (Joe), Maggie (Todd), Charlie (Jessica), and Kendall and 16 great grandchildren Arya, Madilyn, Hadley, Leigh III, Roman, Brody, Jenna, Tori, Cheyenne, Aliea, Sylas, Isaac, Addyson, Danica, Kinsley and Rowan and several Nephews. Visiting with the family will be held on Saturday October 3rd at the Dillon Funeral Home Inc. 124 Chestnut St Holyoke from 2-5 p.m. and will follow requirements for Covid-19 requiring the wearing of Masks, Social Distancing and funeral home capacity to 30 people. A Memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu Memorial Donations may be sent to the Marine Corps League 71 N. Elm st Westfield, Ma. 01085 or to the First Congregational Church of Hadley 102 Middle St Hadley Ma, 01035. The family would like to thank Dr. Francis Croke, the Critical Care Unit, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dillon & Edward F. Day Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dillon & Edward F. Day Funeral Home
124 Chestnut Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
(413) 532-0691
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Merle and family. Ted was a true gentleman; I enjoyed working with him at TRIAD meetings and appreciate his attendance at our various Hopkins Academy class reunions. Rest in peace.
Helen Kapinos
Classmate
September 29, 2020
Matthew Scheff
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Buckhout family. My father, Steve Jacobs, worked with your Dad for many years at Westover and I remember as a child, meeting him on several occasions. My mother would always comment that he was a man of great dignity and faith.
Mary Jacobs Sherry
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
Daniel Bishop
September 28, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Buckhout family. Gunner Buckhout will be missed. Semper Fi
Marine Helicopter Light Squadron 771
Served In Military Together
