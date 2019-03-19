Edwin G. Reade

Edwin G. Reade, Jr. died peacefully on March 15, 2019 in his home at the Lathrop Retirement

Community in Easthampton, MA. He was 98, and his daughter Kate and son-in-law Josh were at

his side. Reade grew up in Watertown, CT, spent his teaching and coaching career at Deerfield

Academy in Deerfield, MA, and in retirement split his time between Vineyard Haven, MA and

Tampa before moving to Easthampton in 2015.

Reade was born in 1921 to Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Reade in Watertown, CT. His one brother,

Colonel Robert A. Reade, predeceased him in 2011. Reade graduated from the Taft School in

1939 and Williams College in 1946, after serving in the military. In 1950 he married Florence

Anne (Petey) Hofmann of Montclair, NJ. They had three children: Ned, John, and Kate.

When World War II began, Reade left Williams and joined the Army Air Corps. He served from

1942 to 1945, including 18 months in New Guinea as a pilot in the 5 Air Force where he was a

first lieutenant and won the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Reade returned to

Williams for his senior year, was elected to the Gargoyle Honorary Society, and played varsity

tennis and squash. Dr. Frank Boyden, Headmaster of Deerfield Academy, hired Reade in 1946 to teach Spanish and French and coach varsity squash and tennis. Reade remained a respected teacher, coach, and

mentor at Deerfield for 38 years. During that time he also completed graduate work in Spanish at

Middlebury College and Tufts. At Deerfield, Reade was honored with the Scaife Chair in the

Humanities. While living in Deerfield, the Reades were devoted congregants of St. James

Episcopal Church. Reade was an active member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The Reades were active members of the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club and Trinity Episcopal

Church in Oak Bluffs. The civic-minded Reade served as Senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal

Church - Oak Bluffs; chairman of the Williams Street Historic District Commission; member of

An avid sportsman, Reade called himself a racketeer. He played tennis into his 90s and squash

for more than 40 years. While coaching at Deerfield, he often determined that lads who could

beat him while he played lefty would make junior varsity; those talented enough to compete

against Reade's right hand would rise to varsity. Ed Reade spent many summers teaching tennis

Ed Reade is predeceased by his brother and his two wives. He leaves three children: Ned (and

Maria) Reade of Pawling, NY and Arlington, VT; John (and Masumi) Reade of Tokyo, Japan;

and Kate (and Josh) Rosenblatt of Easthampton, MA. He also leaves three stepchildren: Betsy

(and Ed) MacMillan of Los Angeles, CA; Tom (and Melissa) Rogers of Rockville, MD; and

Robin (and Tim) Kirkpatrick of Atlanta, GA, in addition to three granddaughters -Sarah, Allison,

and Lisa - and one step granddaughter, Leigh Ann.

Contributions in Ed Reade's honor may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Ocean Avenue,

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. A memorial service will be held on Martha's Vineyard later this summer.

