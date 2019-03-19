Edwin G. Reade, Jr. died peacefully on March 15, 2019 in his home at the Lathrop Retirement
Community in Easthampton, MA. He was 98, and his daughter Kate and son-in-law Josh were at
his side. Reade grew up in Watertown, CT, spent his teaching and coaching career at Deerfield
Academy in Deerfield, MA, and in retirement split his time between Vineyard Haven, MA and
Tampa before moving to Easthampton in 2015.
Reade was born in 1921 to Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Reade in Watertown, CT. His one brother,
Colonel Robert A. Reade, predeceased him in 2011. Reade graduated from the Taft School in
1939 and Williams College in 1946, after serving in the military. In 1950 he married Florence
Anne (Petey) Hofmann of Montclair, NJ. They had three children: Ned, John, and Kate.
When World War II began, Reade left Williams and joined the Army Air Corps. He served from
1942 to 1945, including 18 months in New Guinea as a pilot in the 5 Air Force where he was a
first lieutenant and won the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Reade returned to
Williams for his senior year, was elected to the Gargoyle Honorary Society, and played varsity
tennis and squash. Dr. Frank Boyden, Headmaster of Deerfield Academy, hired Reade in 1946 to teach Spanish and French and coach varsity squash and tennis. Reade remained a respected teacher, coach, and
mentor at Deerfield for 38 years. During that time he also completed graduate work in Spanish at
Middlebury College and Tufts. At Deerfield, Reade was honored with the Scaife Chair in the
Humanities. While living in Deerfield, the Reades were devoted congregants of St. James
Episcopal Church. Reade was an active member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
The Reades were active members of the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club and Trinity Episcopal
Church in Oak Bluffs. The civic-minded Reade served as Senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal
Church - Oak Bluffs; chairman of the Williams Street Historic District Commission; member of
An avid sportsman, Reade called himself a racketeer. He played tennis into his 90s and squash
for more than 40 years. While coaching at Deerfield, he often determined that lads who could
beat him while he played lefty would make junior varsity; those talented enough to compete
against Reade's right hand would rise to varsity. Ed Reade spent many summers teaching tennis
Ed Reade is predeceased by his brother and his two wives. He leaves three children: Ned (and
Maria) Reade of Pawling, NY and Arlington, VT; John (and Masumi) Reade of Tokyo, Japan;
and Kate (and Josh) Rosenblatt of Easthampton, MA. He also leaves three stepchildren: Betsy
(and Ed) MacMillan of Los Angeles, CA; Tom (and Melissa) Rogers of Rockville, MD; and
Robin (and Tim) Kirkpatrick of Atlanta, GA, in addition to three granddaughters -Sarah, Allison,
and Lisa - and one step granddaughter, Leigh Ann.
Contributions in Ed Reade's honor may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Ocean Avenue,
Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. A memorial service will be held on Martha's Vineyard later this summer.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019