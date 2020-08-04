Edwin K. Pawlikowski, age 64, resident of Lakota, ND, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home.Edwin K. Pawlikowski was born June 17, 1956 in East Hampton, MA, the son of Edwin C. and Dorothy (Letourneau) Pawlikowski. He attended East Hampton High School and graduated in 1974. Ed married the love of his life, Diana Mayer, on June 24, 1978 in Michigan, ND. Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 18, 1975 at Springfield, MA and was honorably discharged on June 17, 1979 at Grand Forks, ND. He reenlisted on March 7, 1983 at Fargo, ND and served until his retirement on July 31, 1999 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. They lived in various locations due to Ed serving in the U.S. Air Force. They lived in Park River, Grand Forks, West Fargo, Washington, Germany, Utah, and Emerado, ND, before moving to Lakota in 2005. Ed joined the Lakota City Council in 2006 and served as the Mayor of Lakota from 2008 to 2015. Following his time as Mayor, Ed returned to the Lakota City Council in June 2016 until June 2018. He also owned and operated the Lakota Hardware Store from 2013 to 2018. He served on the Nelson County Arts Council until the time of his death. As well as serving his country and community, Ed also enjoyed drawing, painting, and woodworking. His latest project was remodeling the American Legion in Lakota. He enjoyed golfing and playing pinochle, and was known for being the "jokester" and playing innocent pranks on his friends and family.Ed is survived by his dad, Edwin C. Pawlikowski of East Hampton, MA; brother, David Pawlikowski; sister, Diane Pawlikowski; sisters-in-law, Deb (Allan) Anderson of Michigan, ND, Doris (Randy) Karas, of Lakota, ND, and Donna Mayer, of Michigan, ND; brothers-in-law, David (Barb) Maresh of Alexandria, MN and Dale Mayer, of Michigan, ND; nieces, Melissa (Chad) Rader and Lisa (Michael) Krile; nephews, Michael Anderson, Mike (Amber) Minor, and Adam Karas; six great nieces and nephews, Kristen McDuffie, Axel and Zane Anderson, Gavin and Hayden Rader, and Breckston Krile; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; mother, Dorothy; great nephew, Kiptyn Krile; mother-in-law, Blanche Mayer; and father-in-law, Richard Mayer.A graveside service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, rural Lankin, ND on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Military Honors will be conducted by the Grand Forks Air Force Base Honors Team and the Rundell-Holicky American Legion Post #21 of Lakota.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rundell-Holicky American Legion Post #21 in Lakota, Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, or the Lakota Ambulance Service.Arrangements with the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND