1/1
Edwin W. Borowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin W Borowski Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 15th at Care One in Northampton.

Edwin (Ed) was born on March 5, 1936 to the late Zigmund and Stasia (Pliska) Borowski. Ed was raised in a farming family and was proud to have been a member of the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Warner Brothers Construction for many years and upon retirement Szawlowski farms. His passion was fishing. He loved, taking his boat out and spend countless hours fishing on the river or lakes.

Ed is survived by his four children, daughters Traci of Florence, MA, Linda (Sal) of Enfield, CT and sons Edwin Jr. of Hatfield, MA and Alan of Easthampton, MA, brothers Eugene and Chester (Nancy) of Northampton and sister Cynthia (Ron) Lashway of Amherst and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Zigmund and Stasia and siblings Charles and Nancy.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Dr's, nurses and staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Care One of Northampton for their compassionate care over the past few months.

The burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Ed will be buried next to his mother as he wished in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield MA. Memorial donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospital or Boston Children's Hospital. Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved