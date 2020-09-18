Edwin W Borowski Sr. passed away on Tuesday, September 15th at Care One in Northampton.
Edwin (Ed) was born on March 5, 1936 to the late Zigmund and Stasia (Pliska) Borowski. Ed was raised in a farming family and was proud to have been a member of the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Warner Brothers Construction for many years and upon retirement Szawlowski farms. His passion was fishing. He loved, taking his boat out and spend countless hours fishing on the river or lakes.
Ed is survived by his four children, daughters Traci of Florence, MA, Linda (Sal) of Enfield, CT and sons Edwin Jr. of Hatfield, MA and Alan of Easthampton, MA, brothers Eugene and Chester (Nancy) of Northampton and sister Cynthia (Ron) Lashway of Amherst and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Zigmund and Stasia and siblings Charles and Nancy.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Dr's, nurses and staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Care One of Northampton for their compassionate care over the past few months.
The burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Ed will be buried next to his mother as he wished in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield MA. Memorial donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospital or Boston Children's Hospital. Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com