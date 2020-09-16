1/1
Eileen Bartscher Cox
1946 - 2020
Eileen Bartscher Cox, beloved wife of Bob Cox, died in Logan, Utah of ovarian cancer on June 3, 2020 while in hospice care. Friends and family admired Eileen for her sparkling personality, intelligence, creativity, love of adventure and sense of humor. She was a unique and life-loving person.

Eileen was born on November 3, 1946. She grew up in Florence with her parents Emily and Fred Bartscher and her older brother Bill. Eileen graduated from St. Michaels High School in Northampton (1964) and from Smith College (1968). At Smith Eileen majored in government and spent her junior year abroad in Geneva, Switzerland. After college Eileen lived in Washington, D.C., where she worked in editorial and research positions. She also enjoyed exploring her creative side and studying healing arts and spirituality. Eileen took time off from her editorial work to complete an 18-month-long program at the Stillpoint School of Energy Healing.

Eileen and Bob were married in Washington. In 2001 they retired to Providence, Utah where Eileen made friends easily, and successfully pursued her long-time creative interests. She wrote a short play that was staged in Salt Lake City and published a volume of poetry. Eileen and her stories will be greatly missed.

Eileen is survived by her husband Bob, her brother Bill, sister-in-law Beverly Bartscher, nephews Jim and Mark Bartscher, three grandnephews and one grandniece.

Eileen loved animals (especially cats). Due to COVID-19, no memorial is planned. The family suggests a donation to the Cache Humane Society (www.cachehumane.org) in her memory.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
