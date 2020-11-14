Eileen Blais, 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home in Southampton on November 13, 2020. Born on August 22, 1938, raised in Southampton on the family farm on Valley Road, she was the daughter of Henry and Aurora (Cloutier) Labrie. Eileen attended Southampton Schools and was a graduate of Easthampton High School.
She started working at Metro Engineering in the office, then she worked at Commonwealth Felt in Northampton, she continued working for Connecticut Valley Biological Supply Company as the office manager. She met the love of her life Ronald R. Blais where their first date was going to the Ice Capades, one year later they married and have shared 59 wonderful years together. She was a cake decorator for many local restaurants, including the Yankee Peddler, Lord Jeff Inn and the Hotel Northampton. Her and her husband were also active in 4-H. Eileen worked along side her son for over 16 years at Ted's Creative Jewelers, Inc. in Southampton. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, coloring and she also loved to bake and spend time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Ronald R. Blais. Her children Jeffrey (Diane) Blais of Wales, Judith (Rick) Boudreau of Huntington, Stephen (Lisa) Blais of Southampton and Ted (Melissa) Blais of Southampton. A joy in her life was cherishing her grandchildren; Matthew, Erica, Craig, Adam, Nathan, Stephanie, Tyler, Brandon, Heather and a step grandson Matthew. She was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter Bethany. Eileen was a great grandmother to nine. She is survived by her sister Fernand Laprade of Northampton and Armand (Irene) Labrie of Southampton and a sister in law Monica Labrie of Southampton. She was predeceased by five brothers; Rheal, Donald, Leo, Rene and Paul.
Friends and family are invited to meet for her funeral mass on Thursday, November 19th meeting at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 127 Holyoke Rd. Westfield. With a burial to follow in Southampton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton on Wednesday, November 18th from 4-7pm, social distancing and masks are required, walk through wake only. Memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to the Shriner's Hospital
or St. Jude.