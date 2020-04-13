Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen I. Strauss. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary





Eileen was born July 15, 1941 in New Haven, CT to the late George and Helen O'Sullivan. Eileen grew up with horrific abuse, and all family members suffered from unmanaged mental illnesses. Eileen learned the value of education, and she saw her entry to college at UConn as her escape.



It was in college that Eileen discovered that writing was her greatest passion. She wrote fiction, poetry, and journaled into numerous diaries. She wrote tales of her painful childhood, poetic missives of wild animals, stories of young lovers, and diary entries of pain, heartache, loss, loneliness, love, wonder, and unbridled joy. She wrote almost solely for herself.



Although shy and self-conscious, Eileen learned that she could rely upon her own determination. After earning her Bachelor of Arts, Eileen attended Columbia University. Upon arriving in Boston, she drove with the intent to get lost, so that she could learn the roads for herself. In Boston, while earning a Master's Degree in Teaching, Eileen worked as an aide at an orphanage. She later called this her "first real job," and was appreciated for her natural caring attitude towards all. Eileen continued to write.



In 1964, Eileen began to date a young man named Stephen "Steve" Strauss. That summer, Eileen traveled Europe by rail, and was hospitalized immediately upon her return. Steve visited Eileen in her hospital bed. Eileen then knew that he was truly the love of her life.



In January, 1966, Eileen and Stephen "Steve" Strauss married. They lived together in New York City, and their son Sean was born that November. In 1972, they all moved into a house on Pequot Street in Port Washington, New York. The three of them lived there together for many years. Inside their home, Eileen subjected her husband and son to Opera (anything Pavarotti) and to classical music (usually chamber music). Together, they had much love, several pet cats and dogs, many struggles, and more love. Eileen continued to write.



Eileen had many other jobs in her life. She worked briefly as an elementary school teacher. She also worked retail at several department stores, where she was frequently praised for her honest, caring suggestions. She was proud to have worked as a secretary at the CBS "Black Rock" headquarters in NYC. Eileen took a job as a journalist for the Port Washington News. She covered many public city meetings, writing about the difficult decisions made by various elected officials and of their impacts on her fellow citizenry. Her stories frequently graced the front pages of the Port News.



In June, 1987, Eileen "awoke one morning with an itch" on her forehead. Eileen had been bitten in the middle of the night by a brown recluse spider. These arachnids inject "a toxin that creates a large, deep wound that does not heal quickly and causes the cells to decompose". This spider bite gave her an infection, which "was caused by the staphylococcus bacteria that got into the wound and spread. When the scab fell off, a deep crater was left." Eileen sported "a scar the size of a dime on my forehead that will have to be worn forever or until plastic surgery takes care of it." Although she never fixed the scar with plastic surgery, she did something instead that outlived her: She wrote a personal opinion piece for the New York Times. To the end of her days, Eileen was very proud that this piece was accepted and published. For those who wish to read the original article in its entirety, it can be found online, either by googling the words "the spider I wish I'd never met", or simply by following this link:



In November, 1988, Eileen and Steve had a three-hours long candle-lit dinner at home. They spoke of their lives together, of their son, of their everlasting love, and of their future together. At the end of the dinner, Steve suffered a massive heart attack. He never regained consciousness, and died shortly after. Eileen, now a young widow, continued to live in her home in Port Washington. She took on some part-time work as a self-employed tutor. She took on new pet cats. Over the next years, she joined writing groups for companionship and for the challenge of writing. Eileen continued to write for herself.



In 2005, Eileen moved to Easthampton. Once there, Eileen chose to challenge her life-long aversion to water, and for the first time took swimming lessons. She enjoyed her new condo in the Liberty Commons, and made new friends. Eileen joined writing groups in the surrounding towns. She continued to attend, even after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Eileen continued to write for herself.



In 2015, Eileen was diagnosed with dementia. The next year, she moved into the CareOne Northampton nursing home. In her final years, Eileen took great comfort in knowing that she would be safe to the end of her days. Because Eileen struggled with mental illnesses throughout her entire lifetime, It is hoped that her death brings the peace that eluded her in life.



Eileen is survived by her loving and devoted son, Sean Strauss of Juneau, Alaska. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, Stephen Strauss, her brother John, and her sister Kathleen. Eileen also leaves behind Maria Scotti of Port Washington, NY, Harry Lavo of Holyoke, Mass, and Becky Gazda of Easthampton, Mass; all were friends of Eileen's for decades.



All services will be private. Eileen I. Strauss will be buried alongside her husband at the Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, NY. The DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME in Northampton, MA has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit

