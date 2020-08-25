Eileen M. (Davis) Baker, 91, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the Holyoke Health Care Center. Born on March 28th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Mary (Crowe) Davis of Chittenden, VT where she was raised on her family's farm alongside her 3 sisters and 5 brothers.



Eileen graduated from the Cooley Dickinson School of Nursing in 1951 and proudly served the Northampton community at Cooley Dickinson Hospital as a registered nurse, holding many different head nursing positions over her 35-year career. She resided in Florence, MA, raising 4 children with her husband Gerald Baker.



Eileen leaves behind her son Steve Baker and his wife Tina of Greenfield, her son Randy Baker of Northampton, her daughter Darlene Baker of Northampton, and her daughter Debbie and her husband Carl Peterhansel of Unionville, CT.



Eileen also leaves behind a number of grandchildren: Stacey, Joanne, Randy Jr., Joey, Ashley, Deryk, Tyler, and Cara; great-grandchildren Chad, Vanessa, Cody, Bauer, Henry, and Paisley; and great-great-grandchildren Bryce and Colton; as well as several nieces and nephews.



As the oldest, Eileen leaves her sisters Barb, Diane, Joan, and brothers Frank, Chuck, Ronnie, and Harry. Eileen was predeceased by her husband Gerald, brother Richard, and daughter-in-law Donna Baker.



A private service was held at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on August 15, 2020, and she was laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA. A special thanks to the Holyoke Health Care Center, her hospice nurses, and Czelusniak Funeral Home for their care and compassion.



