Eillen M. Doubleday, passed away Monday, May 25th at the age of 88. She was a lifelong resident of Pelham. Along with her ex-husband Robert, they raised four children, Robert, of Shutesbury, Jo-Ann of Cumberland, R.I., and Thomas and Scott of Pelham. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be missed. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial guest book at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.