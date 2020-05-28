Eileen M. Doubleday
Eillen M. Doubleday, passed away Monday, May 25th at the age of 88. She was a lifelong resident of Pelham. Along with her ex-husband Robert, they raised four children, Robert, of Shutesbury, Jo-Ann of Cumberland, R.I., and Thomas and Scott of Pelham. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be missed. Donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Memorial guest book at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
