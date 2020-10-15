1/1
Eileen Norris Taylor
Eileen N. Taylor, 74, died after a short illness on August 20, 2020 in Winter Haven, Florida.

She was born May 18, 1946 in Northampton. She was the daughter of the late Philip and Jean (Warner) Norris of Westhampton. Eileen graduated from Williamsburg High School class of 1964. She attended Holyoke Community College. She was a 50-year member of the Westhampton Congregational Church in Westhampton.

She married Michael Taylor on November 18, 1972 and they made their home in Huntington where they owned and operated M.L. Taylor Biological Supply Co. After running their business for many years, they retired and lived at Cape Cod, the Bahamas and Florida. Eileen loved the ocean and the sun and entertained many friends and family in their homes over the years.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael Leslie Taylor who died August 12, 2020. She is survived by her two sisters Luanne Clark (John) of Westhampton and Phyllis Keefe (Rich) of Northampton and two brothers Phil Norris (Laurie) of Aurora, CO and Charles Norris (Linda) of Westhampton and sister-in-law Susan Taylor Innarelli (Lou) of Westfield. Eileen leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews that she loved very much, as well as many close friends that were as close as family.

A private graveside service will be held in the Westhampton Cemetery in the spring.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
