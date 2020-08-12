1/
Elaine B. Brissetts
Elaine B. (Barcomb) Brissette, 79 of Huntington passed away peacefully Saturday Aug. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born in West Springfield Jan. 21, 1941 the daughter of the late Jacob and Pearl (Rock) Barcomb, and was educated West Springfield schools. Elaine was employed Women's Apparel Dept. at the Northampton Walmart for several years. Previously she has been employed at the Riverside industries in Easthampton. One of twenty-one children, Elaine was very dedicated and family focused, she was always the one person more than willing to help out in whatever way anyone in her family needed her. She leaves her beloved husband John M. Brissette of 25 years of Huntington, her loving children Christine E. Collette (Mark), Denise A. Morris (Rick), Michael A. Lamere (Colleen), and Dawn M Grimaldi (Frank) 8 Cherish Grandchildren and an adored Great Grandson. She leaves many of her brothers and sisters and many many of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private, burial will be at the convenience of the family. The O'Brien Funeral home 17 Clark St. Easthampton has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice 168 Industrial Dr. Northampton, Ma 01060.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
