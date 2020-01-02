Elaine Fernande Therrian Findley, 73, died on November 20, 2019 in Nashua, NH.
Elaine was born on July 11, 1946 in Lawrence, MA to the late Alfred and Fernande (Hemond) Therrian. After graduating from Rivier College, she would go on to live in Lawrence, South Hadley, Cambridge and Northampton, MA, San Francisco and Palo Alto, CA and Portland, ME. She enjoyed travel, nature, good food, learning and photography.
Elaine is survived by son Michael Cahalane of Brooklyn, NY; daughter Karen Cahalane of Northampton, MA; son-in-law Jason Hartong; brothers Richard, Russell and Paul Therrian; as well as her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Mike Findley.
All are welcome to a celebration of her life and photography will be held at the Florence Co-Housing Community Room at 25 Mountain Laurel Path in Florence on January 20 from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
Donations in Elaine's memory can be made to Northampton Survival Center, 265 Prospect St. Northampton, MA 01060, or at www.northamptonsurvival.org.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020