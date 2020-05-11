Elaine I. Yell 87, of Harrison Ave Easthampton Mass, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. She was born on Nov 5, 1932 in Easthampton to John and Delia Roth. She was educated in the Easthampton school system.
Elaine worked as a chambermaid for many local hotels throughout her life including, The former Lord Jeffrey Inn, in Amherst, Ma, The Autumn inn, in Northampton, retiring in 1990 from The Hotel Northampton. While working at these hotels she acquired autographs from many celebrities. She enjoyed working at hotels because of the people she met. She especially enjoyedmeeting the many celebrities.
Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman
Elaine is survived by her 7 children; Richard Yell and wife Denise of Proctor Vt, Darlene Rivard of Easthampton, Patrick Yell and his wife Rosemary of Franklin Ma, Sherman Yell of Easthampton, Robert Yell of Manchester NH, Gordon Yell of Easthampton, and Warren Yell of Easthampton. Elaine also leaves 21 grandchildren, Richard, Sandra, Brian, Christina, Denise, Richard (DJ), Joshua, Emma, Robert, Steven, Amy, Sarah, Susan, Bobby, Tanya, Nicholas, Sara, Ryan, Crystal, Dakota, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
Mom is mom no matter what happens in life. We will all certainly miss your presence, smile, humor and hugs.
Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours. Mitchell Funeral Home has been entrusted in mom's care. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery on Monday 5/11/2020 at 11:00 am. We would like to give a special Thank you to all the staff at CareOne for their complete and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions can be made to https://www.alz.org/manh ,or any other Alzheimer's Association
Mitchell Funeral Home handling arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Elaine worked as a chambermaid for many local hotels throughout her life including, The former Lord Jeffrey Inn, in Amherst, Ma, The Autumn inn, in Northampton, retiring in 1990 from The Hotel Northampton. While working at these hotels she acquired autographs from many celebrities. She enjoyed working at hotels because of the people she met. She especially enjoyedmeeting the many celebrities.
Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman
Elaine is survived by her 7 children; Richard Yell and wife Denise of Proctor Vt, Darlene Rivard of Easthampton, Patrick Yell and his wife Rosemary of Franklin Ma, Sherman Yell of Easthampton, Robert Yell of Manchester NH, Gordon Yell of Easthampton, and Warren Yell of Easthampton. Elaine also leaves 21 grandchildren, Richard, Sandra, Brian, Christina, Denise, Richard (DJ), Joshua, Emma, Robert, Steven, Amy, Sarah, Susan, Bobby, Tanya, Nicholas, Sara, Ryan, Crystal, Dakota, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.
Mom is mom no matter what happens in life. We will all certainly miss your presence, smile, humor and hugs.
Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours. Mitchell Funeral Home has been entrusted in mom's care. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery on Monday 5/11/2020 at 11:00 am. We would like to give a special Thank you to all the staff at CareOne for their complete and compassionate care.
Memorial contributions can be made to https://www.alz.org/manh ,or any other Alzheimer's Association
Mitchell Funeral Home handling arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 11, 2020.