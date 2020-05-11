Elaine I. Yell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine I. Yell 87, of Harrison Ave Easthampton Mass, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. She was born on Nov 5, 1932 in Easthampton to John and Delia Roth. She was educated in the Easthampton school system.

Elaine worked as a chambermaid for many local hotels throughout her life including, The former Lord Jeffrey Inn, in Amherst, Ma, The Autumn inn, in Northampton, retiring in 1990 from The Hotel Northampton. While working at these hotels she acquired autographs from many celebrities. She enjoyed working at hotels because of the people she met. She especially enjoyedmeeting the many celebrities.

Elaine was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman

Elaine is survived by her 7 children; Richard Yell and wife Denise of Proctor Vt, Darlene Rivard of Easthampton, Patrick Yell and his wife Rosemary of Franklin Ma, Sherman Yell of Easthampton, Robert Yell of Manchester NH, Gordon Yell of Easthampton, and Warren Yell of Easthampton. Elaine also leaves 21 grandchildren, Richard, Sandra, Brian, Christina, Denise, Richard (DJ), Joshua, Emma, Robert, Steven, Amy, Sarah, Susan, Bobby, Tanya, Nicholas, Sara, Ryan, Crystal, Dakota, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.

Mom is mom no matter what happens in life. We will all certainly miss your presence, smile, humor and hugs.

Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours. Mitchell Funeral Home has been entrusted in mom's care. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery on Monday 5/11/2020 at 11:00 am. We would like to give a special Thank you to all the staff at CareOne for their complete and compassionate care.

Memorial contributions can be made to https://www.alz.org/manh ,or any other Alzheimer's Association

Mitchell Funeral Home handling arrangements www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved