Elaine McClellan passed away on July 27, 2019 at the Elaine Center at Hadley. She was 92 years old.



Elaine was born in Northampton on July 19, 1927 to the late Daniel and Sophie (Cyzewski) Fungaroli. She graduated from Northampton High School in 1944 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Westbrook Jr. College in Maine. She worked as a lab technician and later served as chief of the blood bank at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Elaine was passionate about volunteer work, donating her time to the Cooley Dickinson coffee shop, the Northampton Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, Bingo Cruise Night at the Elks, voting polls, the WGHO and Taste of Northampton.



Elaine was a well-rounded and well-traveled woman, as reflected in her wide array of interests. Elaine was a bowling master holding a place in the 300 club, and participated in a traveling league. She loved to golf, swim and otherwise spend time outdoors. She traveled all over the U.S. and vacationed abroad. Elaine had a love for the performing arts, especially going to Tanglewood to see the Boston Pops. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan, and relished her visits to Fenway.



Elaine will be remembered by her children Ward McClellan and his wife Karen, Lori Barstow and her partner James, Bruce McClellan and his wife Veronica, Robin Vollinger and her husband Robert, and Daniel McClellan; grandchildren Jessica McClellan, Darryll McClellan and his wife Laurie, Aaron Lastowski, Jamie Barstow and her fiancé Chris Anderson, Heather Barstow and her husband Anthony, Elizabeth Vollinger, Robert Vollinger, and Christopher Horychuk; and great-grandchildren Austin and Nicholas Reid-Lastowski. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Sophie Fungaroli.



A funeral will take place for Elaine from the Czelusniak Funeral Home on Friday August 2 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King Street in Northampton at 10 AM and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Elaine can be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home at 1165 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002, or to Highland Valley Elder Services at 320 Riverside Drive, Suite B Florence, MA 01062.

