Elaine Pinkerton Mishkind, violinist, nature photographer, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, MA. She was 89. She was the beloved teacher of hundreds of violin and viola students in the Hartford area where she had been a teacher at the University of Hartford Hartt School of Music, and violinist with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.



She graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music and won several awards including a New York Town Hall debut with the Little Orchestra Society. As part of the Mishkind Duo, with her husband, Abraham Joseph Mishkind, who passed away in 2006, she performed many concerts of the violin duo literature in Boston, Detroit, Hartford, and Springfield. They also gave hundreds of concerts as members of the All in the String Family quartet, where they delighted and educated young children and their families throughout Connecticut. After retiring from the symphony, they moved to Applewood retirement community in Amherst, MA. Elaine resided at Linda Manor Assisted Living in Leeds, MA, from 2014 until 2019.



Both her love of music, and later her nature photography that she became known for in the area, were expressions of the beauty of her soul which was a gift that she brought to others.



She is survived by her son, Yadim Medore and his wife, Abriete Medore and their children, Hakim Noah and Elijah Mishkind, of Leverett, MA; her son, Marc Mishkind, of Lucerne Valley, CA; and brother-in-law, Herman Mishkind, of Chelmsford, MA.



A memorial service will be held soon.

