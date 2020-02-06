Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elba Alicia Fernandez. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Elba Alicia Fernandez, 91 years old passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 1, 2020 in Amherst MA. She was the daughter of Luis Alberto Fernandez and Rosa Lucila Nunez. She was born and raised in Santiago, Chile along with her sister Eliana and her brother Pedro, who was a father figure to her when their father passed. When she was 15 years old she met the love of her life, Julio Osvaldo Gonzalez at a family party. He was handsome, and as the gentleman he was, asked her brother permission to ask her to a dance. They loved each other since. Seven years later they married at age 22 on September 9th 1950. From their union were born 5 children, Leonardo, Maria Soledad, Carolina, Alicia and Viviana.



In her youth, Alicia made cosmetology her profession. At the same time she was dedicated to raising her children and helping to bring up the family along with her husband. After a few years Alicia and her husband bought a bar restaurant in Santiago called "Los Chiquitos" where they both worked for 10 years. Around that time they bought their house in San Bernardo in the outskirts of Santiago.



In October 1989 Alicia's husband passed away, and she became a widow. After 5 years, she traveled to USA to live with her daughter Maria Soledad and her children in Amherst MA. She eventually became a resident and later a citizen of USA. While she lived in Amherst and after having worked in a few jobs she was hired at Whole Food Market where she centered herself and developed her potential as a worker. She was respected and loved by her coworkers, management and customers. At WFM she made great friendships, loving to work with the youth and the older people who enjoyed her incredible charismatic personality and her empathy. At some point Alicia was the eldest worker in the entire company which led to be honored in the company's newspaper which made her feel full of pride. She retired from the company at age 85 and began to enjoy her retirement by doing what she loved... travel.



Her adventurous spirit led her to travel to places such as Spain, where she visited her grandson Anganile who was studying Spanish at the University. She also went to Panama, and took several trips to Argentina to visit her daughter Carolina and her family, in one opportunity with her granddaughter Maria Alicia and another with her granddaughter Pamela. She also traveled to Hawaii to visit her grandson Anganile. At 90 years old she made the trip of her dreams, in a cruise to the Mediterranean Sea with daughter Viviana and her husband Claudio.



Alicia leaves 5 children: Leonardo, Maria, Carolina, Alicia and Viviana. 14 grandchildren: Roxana, Merlin, Andres, Ivo, Pamela, Anganile, Azwan, Marilalicia, Matias, Daniel, Julio, Ilish, Valentina and Carla. 11 great-grand children: Diego, Antonia, Valentin, Santino, Martina, Tomas, Vicente, Florencia, Julieta, Leon and Kylo.



Calling hours will take place at the Douglass Funeral Home at 87 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 between 2 pm and 5 pm.



