Eleanor R. "Midge" Burnham of Easthampton died May 7, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Easthampton August 7, 1938 the daughter of the late Loren and Elizabeth (Cummings) Burnham. She attended the former Immaculate Conception and St. Michaels' schools. She was a former news carrier for the Gazette Newspaper. She worked at the former American Maid Footwear Company. She was employed at New England Telephone Company as an Engineering Clerical Supervisor, retiring after 33 years of service. Midge was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was a coach for the Red Devils team of Lassie League. She played softball for Coopers' Dairyland.
Midge loved all animals especially dogs. She enjoyed woodworking and making antique Santa's, bird houses and many other wooden items.
Midge was a loyal volunteer at the Easthampton Community Center, helping with the food pantry and other things. She leaves her close friend Judith Bramley of Chicopee, Betty Gendron of Easthampton and many others.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton, Massachusetts. Her friend will be having a celebration of life for Midge at a later date. Mitchell Funeral Home handling arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Midge loved all animals especially dogs. She enjoyed woodworking and making antique Santa's, bird houses and many other wooden items.
Midge was a loyal volunteer at the Easthampton Community Center, helping with the food pantry and other things. She leaves her close friend Judith Bramley of Chicopee, Betty Gendron of Easthampton and many others.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton, Massachusetts. Her friend will be having a celebration of life for Midge at a later date. Mitchell Funeral Home handling arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 9, 2020.