Eleanor D. Gaudreau (Griffin), age 94, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Northampton, MA, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Haverhill MA on January 10, 1925 to the late William and Irene Griffin. After serving in the Navy during WW2, she married Bernard Gaudreau. Together they had three children and enjoyed 50+ years together, spending time between Haverhill MA and Old Orchard Beach ME.



Their home was a place of fun and laughter and many wonderful memories. Ellie was always known for her wit and sense of humor and often surprised and delighted people around her, even near the end of her life.



She was the beloved mother of Cheryl Malmborg and husband Ed of Florence MA; Tom Gaudreau of Florence MA; and Pam Jameson and husband Mike of Scottsdale, AZ. She leaves behind her adoring grandchildren Laura and Lee Gaudreau; Alex Malmborg and Katy Smith; and Shannon and Haley Jameson. She also leaves her precious great-grandchildren Sophie, Lily and Mike Szczapa; Rebecca and Eleanor Malmborg; and Jadin and Riley Smith.



Family are planning a Celebration of her Life at a later time.



The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation.

