Eleanor D Gugenberger of Westhampton passed away on Sept 29, 2020 in Holyoke



Eleanor was born on Aug 6, 1935 in Long Island, NY, the daughter of Daniel and Eleanor (Burysz) Sheehan . She made her home in Westhampton since 1961. Eleanor married Martin Gugenberger in 1956. Martin predeceased her in 1989. Her daughter, Elaine predeceased her in 2015.



Eleanor worked throughout the area as a CNA in local medical facilities. She retired many years ago. Eleanor loved knitting, Bingo, the casino and going out to dinner. She enjoyed Westhampton Congregational Church and being a part of the Mother's Club.



Eleanor is survived by her son Ernest (John), her grandchildren, Michael and David Francis Koske and Connor and Skylar Gugenberger, as well as 2 great grandchildren. She leaves behind her special friend and companion of several years, Joseph Gaunt of South Hadley.



A Graveside Service will be held on Oct 3 at 11am at the Center Cemetery in Westhampton Ma. Memorial Gifts in her memory may be made to the Westhampton Congregational Church. Please remember to observe social distancing protocols. Mitchell Funeral Home is handling arrangements



