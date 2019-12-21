Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Mae McConnell. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 10 Maple Street Belchertown , MA 01007 (413)-323-6961 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Mae McConnell passed quietly at her daughter's home in Belchertown MA, on the evening of December 19th 2019. She was in her 96th year. A ten year resident, she was born Feb. 8th 1924 and resided in Washington, PA. for many years. Daughter of William Bainbridge and Christina (Soles) Bainbridge, she married Lieutenant Oliver Wimmer who lost his life in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in WW II. After the war, she married Master Sargent Leslie Edward McConnell of Washington PA, who served a distinguished 30 year career in the U.S. Army. Together they traveled the world with their two children Leslie McConnell Jr. and Sheron Christine McConnell. After their retirement she returned with her husband to Washington PA. where Eleanor ran a very successful Ceramics Studio ( Elcon Ceramics ) for over twenty years. She was a gregarious and artistic business woman, well loved and respected by her hundreds of students. She is predeceased by her husband and her son Leslie, sisters Annabelle Samida, Maryjane Davidson and brother Clyde Bainbridge. She is survived by her sister Alice Cokeley and family of Washington, her daughter Sheron Tuohey and family of Belchertown her three grandchildren Elliott Crowder and family of Newport Oregon, Chrissy Cebollero and family of Shirley MA, Shoshona King and family of Amherst MA, and her six great grandchildren Julia, Allison, Zach, Dimitri, Elliott and Arwen. A memorial service will be held in her hometown of Washington PA. in May of 2020. Dates and times to be announced. Eleanor was a lifetime member of the Fairhill Manor Christian Church of Washington Pa. Memorial donations in her name will be gratefully accepted by " The Heifer International", 1 World Avenue Little Rock Arkansas 72202 or her church. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. For more information visit

