Ellie was born and grew up in Hatfield. She was the daughter of Stephen and Anna Osley and sister of Stephen J. Osley, all of whom predeceased her.
She graduated from Smith Academy and the University of Massachusetts and received her Masters Degree from St. Roses College in Albany. She worked as a medical researcher at Squibb, managing clinical trials both in the US and Europe.
Ellie passed away in Twickenham, England, where she lived for nearly fifty years.
She leaves her partner of 20 years, John Evans, aunts, sister-in-law, niece, and several cousins.
Ellie loved gardening, biking and exploring the historic gardens and villages in England and Europe.
A memorial service will be held TODAY, Saturday April 27th at 11 AM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A private burial will be held at a later date in the Main Street Cemetery in Hatfield
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019