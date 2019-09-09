Eleanor Scappaticcio 95 of Southampton died September 2, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Northampton, MA. She was born in Allentown, PA on July 16, 1924 to George and Lucille (Hanon) Harrigan, and had one brother, George Jr.. Eleanor was employed by B & W Blankstein of Jersey and NY City as a telephone operator for more than 40 years retiring in 1987. Living in Jersey City, Eleanor and husband Johnny were well known as avid walkers through Journal Square and veteran area Casino goers. Eleanor relocated to Southampton, MA three years ago after her beloved husband of over 60 years passed away at a young 96 years. She is survived by her only daughter Diane Aiello of Southampton, MA, two grandchildren Monica Jaczyk of Springfield, MA, Michael Aiello, Jr., of Holyoke, MA and two great grandchildren Macie and Callie.
Funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Mitchell Funeral home in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019