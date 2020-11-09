1/1
Eleanor Warren Hathaway Loomis
Eleanor Warren Hathaway Loomis June 29, 1935 - October 25, 2020. Ellie was a beloved member of her community.

She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was known for her love of woodworking, woman's sports, singing in the choir, farming and family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. The family plans to make arrangements to celebrate Eleanor's life when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation. HampshireCremation.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williamsburg Funeral Home
3 South Main Street
Williamsburg, MA 01039
(413) 268-3400
