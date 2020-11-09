Eleanor Warren Hathaway Loomis June 29, 1935 - October 25, 2020. Ellie was a beloved member of her community.
She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She was known for her love of woodworking, woman's sports, singing in the choir, farming and family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. The family plans to make arrangements to celebrate Eleanor's life when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation. HampshireCremation.com