Elinor A. (Kellogg) Gagnon, 79, of East St., passed away Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Northampton, June 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Smith) Kellogg. She was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School. She and her husband Joseph owned and operated the Florence Molding Company for many years. Elinor later worked as a nurse's aide at Rockridge Retirement Community until her retirement. She loved spending time and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her husband Joseph Gagnon passed away in 1997. She is survived by her 4 sons, Joseph Gagnon and his wife Judy of Wilbraham, Daniel Gagnon and his wife Juliet of Florence, Jeffrey Gagnon of Goshen and Douglas Gagnon of Goshen, her 2 daughters Cheri Gagnon and her partner Bill Miller of Cummington and Michelle Zima and her husband Dan of Chesterfield, her grandchildren Heather, Rebecca, Vanessa, Annette, Laila, Ashley and Alexis, her great-grandchildren Caleb, Aidan, Kiley, Keegan, Althea, Rhett and Eleanora; her sister Sandra Liimatainen of Williamsburg, her sisters in law Jeanne Bowles of Virginia and Jacqueline Farmer of North Carolina, her brother in law Kenneth Nichols of Florence and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Kellogg III and her sister Marcia Nichols. Elinor's family would like to thank Joanna Pheasant , the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital and the Cooley Dickinson Hospice/VNA for the care they gave to Elinor. Services for Elinor will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hospice/VNA of Cooley Dickinson, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

