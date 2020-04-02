Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Russell. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. (Lastowski) Russell, 71, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital with her loving family at her side



She was born in Northampton On June 8, 1948 to the late Alexander and Zita (Rybecki) Lastowski. She was educated in Northampton schools and graduated from Northampton High School. Liz was a medical receptionist at Northampton Internal Medicine for 30 years before her retirement.



Liz enjoyed tending to her beautiful gardens, and reading books from various authors, but most of all she adored her family and her grand-kids. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years; David Russell Sr., her daughter; Debbie Leigh of Southampton, her son Christopher Russell of Waterbury, VT, her grandchildren; Justin, Felicia, Sage, Erica, and Allison, six great-grandchildren, her brothers; Paul of Florence, Alexander of Barstow, CA, and her sister; Suzanne Roch of Easthampton, and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by her son; David Russell Jr., her sister; Alice Mogelinski, and her brothers; Richard and John.



Elizabeth's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for all the compassion and care Liz received during this difficult time.



There will be a private graveside burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. There will be a Memorial service at a later date. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information please visit

