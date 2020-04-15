Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Anne Jones. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Anne Jones announces her unexpected passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at age 48 in Chicopee, MA. Beth was born in Minneapolis, MN, and attended secondary school in Hanover, NH, Ft. Collins, CO and Amherst, MA before getting her BA in Humanities and Early Childhood Education at Lesley College. She worked for many years as an Activities Director at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst, where she developed creative programs that fostered relationships between the Center's dementia patients and local community businesses. Beth's ever-present optimism and caring presence made her beloved by both residents and co-workers. Beth loved the water, was an accomplished swimmer, and, as a little girl, loved to fish with her grandparents and uncles. Her other passions included all-things Wonder Woman, Gone With the Wind, dolphins, drawing, and cooking. But her greatest joy was nurturing her daughter, Amira, into successful adulthood.



Beth's good heart, buoyant personality and beautiful smile will be missed by her daughter, Amira, her life partner, Joseph Paige, her parents, Pamela Jones and Kenneth Jones, her brothers Matthew Jones and Michael Jones (Jenna), her nephew Tyler and nieces, Brianna and Sophie and many other family members and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her nephew, Camden. The Covid-19 pandemic has altered observances of many rites of passage so a celebration of Elizabeth's life will occur at a future date when we can gather together to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made Amira C. Jones. Please contact Beers & Story Funeral Home for additional information (413-203-4346).

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Anne Jones announces her unexpected passing on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at age 48 in Chicopee, MA. Beth was born in Minneapolis, MN, and attended secondary school in Hanover, NH, Ft. Collins, CO and Amherst, MA before getting her BA in Humanities and Early Childhood Education at Lesley College. She worked for many years as an Activities Director at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst, where she developed creative programs that fostered relationships between the Center's dementia patients and local community businesses. Beth's ever-present optimism and caring presence made her beloved by both residents and co-workers. Beth loved the water, was an accomplished swimmer, and, as a little girl, loved to fish with her grandparents and uncles. Her other passions included all-things Wonder Woman, Gone With the Wind, dolphins, drawing, and cooking. But her greatest joy was nurturing her daughter, Amira, into successful adulthood.Beth's good heart, buoyant personality and beautiful smile will be missed by her daughter, Amira, her life partner, Joseph Paige, her parents, Pamela Jones and Kenneth Jones, her brothers Matthew Jones and Michael Jones (Jenna), her nephew Tyler and nieces, Brianna and Sophie and many other family members and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her nephew, Camden. The Covid-19 pandemic has altered observances of many rites of passage so a celebration of Elizabeth's life will occur at a future date when we can gather together to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made Amira C. Jones. Please contact Beers & Story Funeral Home for additional information (413-203-4346). Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close