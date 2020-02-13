Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. Hartzler. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Elizabeth B. Hartzler, 81, died February 10, 2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on November 5, 1937 in New Wilmington, PA, the daughter of Ralph and Frances Buchanan.She graduated from New Wilmington High School in 1955, then from Waynesburg College with a bachelor's degree in 1959. She also was enrolled as a graduate student in English literature with a specialization in Southern Writers at West Virginia University.She taught English at Wilkinsburg Jr. High School from 1959-1962.She was an active P.E.O member of the Northampton-Amherst Chapter, a member of the Young Women's Club of Millers Falls-Erving, her college major, English Literature and Drama, served her well. She successfully directed a first-place winning play in the State Young Women's club competition.Upon moving to Amherst in 1969, Elizabeth organized the Amherst Young Women's Club and guided funding and building of a train-like vehicle as transportation for Belchertown State School Children.For many years Liz was a very active member of the Amherst Women's Club. She served five terms as President and many years as House Manager. She also managed the club's beautiful interior for many weddings and other social activities.Liz is survived by her husband H.R. Hartzler whom she married on October 6, 1962 and by three children, Scott R. Hartzler of Falmouth, and Todd J. Hartzler and Susan Hartzler, both of Amherst.She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashley Erickson of Pittsfield, Sophy Hartzler of Tampa FL. and Jacob Hartzler of Falmouth.There will be a memorial service at the Amherst Women's Club at a time and date to be announced.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020

