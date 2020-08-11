Elizabeth Denofrio

Elizabeth (Betty) Bialecki DeNofrio, 92, of Orange Park, FL, formally of Turners Falls, MA, passed away August 8, 2020 after a brief illness.



She was born October 2, 1927 to Walter and Josephine (Laskowski) Bialecki. Betty was raised in "The Patch" and was a 1945 graduate of Turners Falls High School. She worked as a phlebotomist at the Farren Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years before retiring to Florida. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lifelong avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.



Betty married her husband of 61 years, James DeNofrio, on April 22, 1950. Their married life was spent in Deerfield, Turners Falls, and Sunderland, MA; and Largo and Orange Park, FL. He predeceased her in 2011. She leaves behind two daughters, Donna Johnson, of Jasper, FL, and Laurie Almodovar, of Orange Park; a brother, John Bialecki and his wife Jan, of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Walter (Brudger) and Robert, and sister Theresa.



A funeral Mass is scheduled at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Middleburg, FL. A burial service is planned at Our Lady of Czestochawa Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.



