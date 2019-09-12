Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth H. Flynn. View Sign Service Information Curran-Jones Funeral Home - West Springfield 109 Main Street West Springfield , MA 01089 (413)-781-7766 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home 33 Lamb Street South Hadley , MA View Map Service 4:30 PM Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home 33 Lamb Street South Hadley , MA View Map Burial 1:00 PM Laurel Hill Cemetery Deerfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betsy" Huntington Abercrombie Flynn, beloved wife of John C. Flynn, of Strong Farms Lane, South Hadley passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Holyoke HealthCare Center on September 10, 2019. She is the daughter of Edward M. Abercrombie and Louise Abercrombie and grew up in Old Deerfield and Greenfield, MA. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School and Stoneleigh-Prospect Hill School. She worked at Wilson's Department Store in Greenfield as a salesgirl and assistant buyer for the notions department. Her most important job was raising her only son, Steven, which she did with great love and thought. She is beloved wife of John C. Flynn. They met at a YMCA dance in Greenfield MA in 1950 and married at St. James Church in Deerfield MA in 1955, Their life journey took them to Greenville South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Frankfurt, Germany; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Groton, Connecticut; Mountain Lakes, New Jersey; settling in South Hadley, MA. Among other things, Betsy and John enjoyed attending the opera, Broadway shows, boxing matches in Greenfield, and the movies. They also enjoyed traveling in retirement years, and visited Ireland, Scotland, Greece, Germany, and the US parks of the Southwest. She was a faithful attendee to her grandchildren's (Jack and Liam's) sporting and extracurricular activities. She and John were active members of the South Hadley Historic Society. She is survived by her husband John, her son Steven Flynn, her grandchildren Jack and Liam Flynn, and sister-in-law Margaret Nylen. A memorial service will be held Sunday September 15th at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb Street, South Hadley, MA 01075. Calling hours will be from 2-4:30pm with a service commencing at 4:30 pm. Donations can be made to Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care, Pocumtuck Valley Memorial Association, or the . Burial services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Deerfield, MA at 1 pm on Monday, September 16th, 2019. For more information please go to

