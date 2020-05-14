Elizabeth J (Bovat) Vanasse, 92, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Center for Extended Care at Amherst. She was born in Northampton on November 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Mary (LaMagdeline) Bovat. She was a devout communicant of Notre Dame.



She worked at the Maple Street School in the cafeteria for many years. She was involved with Easthampton meals on wheels, the senior center, rides for seniors and helped out with the Easthampton Barracudas swim team. She was a huge Kenny Rogers fan and of country music, loved gardening, shopping and the Boston Red Sox.



She will be greatly missed by her son Arthur Jr. and his wife Jacqueline Vanasse of Easthampton, her granddaughters Julie Anne Miller and her husband Joshua Miller of Belchertown, Katie Marie Vanasse of Easthampton along with several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased her husband Arthur Vanasse who died in 1999 and her sisters Barbara Hagemann of Wyoming, Lois Mckinnon of Arkansas and her brother Henry Bovat of Easthampton.



A graveside burial service was held at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home in Eastampton was in charge of arrangements. Donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to the Easthampton Fire Department Fund.



