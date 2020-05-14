Elizabeth J. Vanasse
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth J (Bovat) Vanasse, 92, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Center for Extended Care at Amherst. She was born in Northampton on November 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Burton and Mary (LaMagdeline) Bovat. She was a devout communicant of Notre Dame.

She worked at the Maple Street School in the cafeteria for many years. She was involved with Easthampton meals on wheels, the senior center, rides for seniors and helped out with the Easthampton Barracudas swim team. She was a huge Kenny Rogers fan and of country music, loved gardening, shopping and the Boston Red Sox.

She will be greatly missed by her son Arthur Jr. and his wife Jacqueline Vanasse of Easthampton, her granddaughters Julie Anne Miller and her husband Joshua Miller of Belchertown, Katie Marie Vanasse of Easthampton along with several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased her husband Arthur Vanasse who died in 1999 and her sisters Barbara Hagemann of Wyoming, Lois Mckinnon of Arkansas and her brother Henry Bovat of Easthampton.

A graveside burial service was held at St Stanislaus Cemetery in Easthampton. Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home in Eastampton was in charge of arrangements. Donations in Elizabeth's honor can be made to the Easthampton Fire Department Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved