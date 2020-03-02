Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. Gionti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth M. Gionti (Dykhuis) died 2/26/20 at Linda Manor Assisted Living in Leeds, MA.



Born March 19, 1935 in Fair Lawn, NJ, Elizabeth was the daughter of Cornelius M. Dykhuis, and Jessie (Riemersma) Dykhuis. New Jersey was home for most of her life prior to 1995, except for 18 months in Germany while husband, Arthur served in the US Army, and 8 years in the Philadelphia area while he pursued medical studies.



She was active in the United Methodist Church since her teen years. Among her proudest accomplishments was her work with United Methodist Women, serving the needs of women and children internationally. She served as a Director of the Women's Division and the General Board of Global Ministries, as a Foundation Trustee of the United Methodist Homes of New Jersey, as Trustee and Secretary of the United Methodist Foundation of the Northern New Jersey Conference, among many other roles. In 1982 at the age of 47 she graduated from Drew University with a BA in religion.



Her community volunteer endeavors in NJ included board membership of the Auxiliary of St. Clare's-Riverside Medical Center, Community Concerts Association, and the League of Women Voters. For twenty years she volunteered at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville, NJ in the Pastoral Care Department. She was an avid compiler of scrapbooks and photo albums documenting family milestones, extensive travels, and significant world events. She was very fond of chocolate, enjoyed knitting, music, and being with family, and had a lively sense of humor.



In 1995 she and Art retired to South Hadley, MA to be closer to their children's families. In 2008 they moved to Applewood Retirement Community, Amherst, and more recently to Linda Manor Assisted Living in Leeds. She was a member of the Belchertown Hope United Methodist Church until 2008 when she transferred to the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Amherst because they are open and affirming to all people.



She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Arthur T. Gionti, daughter Irene Branson, and her husband Ed of Ashfield, MA, daughter Linda Gionti of Huntington, VT, grandchildren Silas Branson of Winooski, VT, Kate Branson and partner Owen Harrington of Indianapolis, IN, and three great-grandchildren, Sam and Pete Harrington, and Thomas Branson.



She also leaves behind sister, Irene C. Card, and husband Arnold of Kinnelon, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry Dykhuis.



A memorial service will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at First Congregational Church on Main Street in Amherst, MA at 2PM. The family wishes to express gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living, and Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice.

