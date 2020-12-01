1/1
ELIZABETH TILEY
Elizabeth Tiley passed away after a brief illness at the age of 60 on November 23rd, 2020. Liz was a remarkable, passionate, and accomplished person whose irrepressible laugh and genuine love were present in all she did. Liz had both a logical and creative mind. She leaves behind her husband Andrew, her two daughters Bridget and Fiona, and her sister Linda Tiley. Liz successfully managed Williamsburg Blacksmiths, a third-generation family business. She graduated from Smith college in 1982 but her lifelong love of learning prompted her to acquire an MBA from the UMass Isenberg school of business, graduating in 2017. Liz went on to develop adult education programs, most recently acting as Director of the Worcester Night Life program. On top of this, she was a member of the board of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance for many years. Liz was a skilled musician, pilot, martial artist, and above all a patient loving mother. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. We love Liz and miss her greatly. For online condolences, please visit czelusniakfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
