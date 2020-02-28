Ellen passed away on 1/3/20 with family by her side. Ellen was born August 16 1953. Daughter to late Arthur Fuller and Hattie (Clark) Fuller. Ellen faced many challenges through her life. She loved cats, knitting, Cash Cab, Family Feud (Steve Harvey), and going out to dinner. Ellen is survived by brother Douglas his wife Dee Dee and sister Laura Sheppard her husband Richard. Several nieces and nephews. Especially Kim and Morgan. Thank you to the staff and roommates at Pathlight home in West Springfield. A private burial will be in the Spring at the family's convenience.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020